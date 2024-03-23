Kurt Angle Reacts To AEW's Kenny Omega Naming Him His Favorite Wrestler

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega has recently had a lot of nice things to say about WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, and the Olympic Gold Medalist has responded with kind words of his own. Omega has been influenced by many different wrestlers over the years, from ECW legend Rob Van Dam, to his longtime friend and partner in The Golden Lovers, Kota Ibushi, but during a recent Twitch stream, Omega admitted that his go-to performer to study is Angle, due to his being a complete athlete in the ring, while also not being afraid to embrace the comedy side of the business.

Advertisement

Omega recently re-watched Angle's match with Rey Mysterio from WWE Summerslam 2002, calling it one of his favorite opening matches to a pay-per-view ever. The clip of Omega praising Angle and the match found its way onto social media, where Angle replied via his own X (formerly Twitter) account. He wrote "Much respect Kenny. Hope to meet you one day!! #itstrue"

Much respect Kenny. Hope to meet you one day!! #itstrue https://t.co/BQHlc7P6do — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) March 23, 2024

This recent exchange isn't the first time that Angle and Omega have praised each other. Omega previously stated that there's a reason why Angle is considered one of the best ever, and would happily take a loss to the "Wrestling Machine." Angle has talked about what an in-ring feud with "The Cleaner" would look like, comparing it to another dream feud that never ended up happening; Angle versus Bret Hart. It's highly unlikely a match between Angle and Omega would ever take place given the fact that Angle retired in 2019, and Omega's career has slowed down since losing the AEW World Championship in 2021 due to injuries and illness, but given how much the two men respect each other, it might not be out of the realm of possibility.

Advertisement