Kenny Omega Says Kurt Angle Is 'The Best For A Reason'

In Kenny Omega's opinion, Kurt Angle is the best to have ever done it in professional wrestling.

Recently, Omega responded to a social media question asking who would win a match between him and Angle at their peak levels by tweeting, "I don't study myself when I want to learn, I study Kurt. He's the best for a reason. I take the L — but it'd be a heck of a match."

The explosiveness that the AEW star brings into the ring certainly invokes some similarities to the Olympic gold medalist. Angle has been complimentary of Omega in the past, displaying that the respect is mutual. He named The Elite member specifically on his list of dream opponents that he never got to share the ring with when active.

Tony Khan has attempted to bring him into the company previously which theoretically could have opened the door for this dream encounter. However, Angle has made it clear he wants to stay loyal to WWE — even though he has previously joked that he would get in the ring and compete against Omega for a $10 million payday.