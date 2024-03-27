WWE Star Sami Zayn Describes His 'Constant Battle' & Underdog Mentality

Everyone loves a good underdog story, but how many times must someone overcome the odds before they shed that perpetual image? During a recent conversation with Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, WWE star Sami Zayn shared his frustration regarding the constant level of doubt from some fans.

Advertisement

"I feel like, in some ways, this is a recurring theme throughout my career — maybe throughout my life, in fact," Zayn said. "It's just like this constant battle to prove yourself, and no matter what you do, it feels like it's never quite enough."

Despite the years of work he's put into the craft of pro wrestling, Zayn feels that some fans regularly underestimate what he's capable of. Zayn pointed out that he performed in the main event of WWE WrestleMania last year, which many people never thought he would get to do. Despite this success, Zayn has been open about dealing with doubts as a WWE star. The veteran wrestler now wants to know when people will stop seeing his success as mere luck.