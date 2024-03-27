WWE Star Sami Zayn Describes His 'Constant Battle' & Underdog Mentality
Everyone loves a good underdog story, but how many times must someone overcome the odds before they shed that perpetual image? During a recent conversation with Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, WWE star Sami Zayn shared his frustration regarding the constant level of doubt from some fans.
"I feel like, in some ways, this is a recurring theme throughout my career — maybe throughout my life, in fact," Zayn said. "It's just like this constant battle to prove yourself, and no matter what you do, it feels like it's never quite enough."
Despite the years of work he's put into the craft of pro wrestling, Zayn feels that some fans regularly underestimate what he's capable of. Zayn pointed out that he performed in the main event of WWE WrestleMania last year, which many people never thought he would get to do. Despite this success, Zayn has been open about dealing with doubts as a WWE star. The veteran wrestler now wants to know when people will stop seeing his success as mere luck.
Zayn vs. GUNTHER
To continue proving himself, Zayn intends to beat GUNTHER and end his record-breaking run with the WWE Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 40.
"Maybe I'm just one of those people that will always kind of be counted out a little bit," Zayn continued. "But I've learned to make it work for myself throughout my career, so it's not the first time I've been told, 'You can't.' And I also don't think it'll be the first time I prove people wrong, because I think that title's coming home to me in Philadelphia."
Last year, Zayn and Kevin Owens defeated Jimmy and Jey Uso for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship in the main event on the first night of WrestleMania 39. In the months before that event, Zayn's relationship with The Bloodline was the hottest storyline in the company, eventually leading to a world title match against Roman Reigns in Montreal, Quebec, Canada at WWE Elimination Chamber — a match that Zayn lost.
