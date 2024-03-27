Bully Ray On WWE Raw Promo With CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Who Looked Best

Currently, Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins are building towards a match at WrestleMania, however, CM Punk has lightly inserted himself into the feud due to his heat with both men, and had a promo segment with both during this week's "WWE Raw." WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray reviewed the segment on "Busted Open Radio," and explained why only one man walked out of the angle looking good.

Bully started off by touching on Punk's Vince McMahon reference, and noted that if the veteran went into business for himself, he purposely left McIntyre in a difficult spot. "There's a term that we have in wrestling for what happened to Drew, and I don't want to say the word, but Punk left drew with his 'you-know-what' in his hands because Drew couldn't come back and say anything." He then explained how McMahon has now become taboo, and likened the moment to John Cena infamously calling The Rock out during a promo — which Cena claims he regrets in hindsight. "Punk leaves Drew in a weird spot where Drew's shaking his head — that's not working together. That's putting the guy in a weird spot a-la-Cena calling out Rock and saying 'I didn't have to write my promo down on my wrist.'"

Despite how the segment put McIntyre in a compromising position, Bully still believes that he walked out looking the best, and that he's been doing well on the mic for the past few months. "I think the person that came out the best last night, despite being left lame, was Drew McIntyre. Drew is doing a phenomenal job."

