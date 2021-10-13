In an interview with The Sun earlier this year, WWE legend John Cena touched on the rivalry he had with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson that spanned over two WrestleManias. The 16-time WWE Champion admits that some things said during that rivalry might have gone a bit too far.

“I said some things that were less than nice, he said some things that were less than nice,” John conceded. “And I can assure you, in our line of work, there is a grey area where imagination becomes very real and we were right in the sweet spot of that grey area, each watching the other’s every move and not too happy with the other party.”

Cena, someone who has followed a similar career path of pro-wrestler-turned-Hollywood-actor, now recognizes Johnson’s intentions with focusing on the big screen. He’s grateful that Rocky opened opportunities in the film world for all pro wrestlers, himself included.

“It was stupid of me, it genuinely was,” John said. “That was my perspective at the time. For me to not be able to see Dwayne’s vision on what he wanted to do personally, and how his personal success could affect a growing global brand, that was just ignorant on my part.

“I’m very thankful to Dwayne Johnson. His success has gotten me a lot of opportunities that I’m extremely thankful for, and certainly wouldn’t have without him.”