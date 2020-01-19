John Cena is making the media round to help promote his film, Dolittle, which released this past Friday. Making the transition from WWE to Hollywood is something Cena is currently going through, and in his interview with CinemaBlend, the WWE Superstar gave props to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson for making it a bit easier on other wrestlers looking to follow his lead.

"It definitely has changed, and I think that rests on the already broad shoulders of Dwayne Johnson," Cena said. "He just made it acceptable to be something other than your wrestling persona. If you look at the correlation of wrestlers or WWE personalities in movies, they essentially played extensions of their WWE personality. I think Dwayne was one of the first ones to break that mold, and do it on such a grand scale that he couldn't be ignored."

Cena concluded that thanks to The Rock, he's been able to find different roles in his movies, rather than just playing the same one over, and over again.

"As you know, typecasting takes a lot of attempts to unwire, and Dwayne has—through the legacy that he's built—he's made it easier for all of us," Cena stated.

Cena is scheduled to be in the upcoming films: Project X-Traction, Fast & Furious 9, and The Suicide Squad.

In regards to WWE, although his appearances are getting fewer and farther between, Cena has teased showing up at WrestleMania 36 in Tampa (where he lives). Reportedly, he'd like to do something more than just an appearance. Last year Cena showed up as his "Doctor of Thuganomics" gimmick in a segment with Elias.