WWE's The Rock And Roman Reigns Announced For Pre-WrestleMania Tonight Show Appearance

The Road to WrestleMania 40 continues, which means the stars of WWE are making the rounds in the media, including Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. "The Final Boss" and "The Tribal Chief" are set to be on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" on April 3, just days before they team up to take on Cody Rhodes and WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. The appearance was announced in a sketch on X in which Jimmy Fallon and various members of the "Tonight Show" crew are seen backstage in Rockefeller Center, taking the WWE Golden Title from each other.

Advertisement

The @WWE Golden Title might be in Studio 6B today, but the Final Boss and the Undisputed Universal Champion will be here on April 3rd. @TheRock @WWERomanReigns #FallonTonight #WWE pic.twitter.com/TQ8uG8hIFA — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) March 27, 2024

Johnson isn't just main-eventing night 1 of WrestleMania 40, he's also a newly minted member of the TKO Group Holdings board of directors, which he joined following his surprise appearance on January 1 that saw him lay out former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. Johnson's return to programming has been marked by a swift switch in the way "The Great One" presents himself, as he is now dressing more garishly, cursing more, and overall taking center stage on "WWE SmackDown."

Advertisement

Johnson is a regular guest of "The Tonight Show," stopping by the program last November to discuss his other surprise return to WWE in September, which laid the groundwork for his return in 2024 that has found him embroiled in "The Tribal Chief" Reigns' feud with "The American Nightmare" Rhodes, as Rhodes looks to dethrone Reigns on night two of WrestleMania 40 and "Finish the story."