Report: WWE Working On Bringing Back Two Legendary Names For WrestleMania 40

WrestleMania 40 is just around the corner and WWE is reportedly working to secure some massive surprises for fans on both nights of the big event in Philadelphia, PA's Lincoln Financial Field.

PWInsider Elite is reporting that WWE has reached out to WWE Hall of Famers "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and Hulk Hogan in regards to some kind of surprise appearance at the April 6 and 7 events. Austin last appeared at WrestleMania at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, where he wrestled a surprise match against Kevin Owens in the main event of Night 1. Hogan has been a fairly regular presence at WrestleMania, often appearing in some kind of promo segment to hype up the crowd between matches. As of publication, neither man had agreed to take part in this year's event, nor is there any word on the role in which either man would be used. Last year's WrestleMania featured the surprise return of Shane McMahon, who quickly tore his ACL minutes into a planned altercation with The Miz, leading to WrestleMania 39 host Snoop Dogg having to deliver a People's Elbow to Miz on the fly.

Austin has been tight-lipped about a possible return to WWE, recently saying "never say never" when the topic was broached in February, though he noted that his match against Owens was brought about by an almost-supernatural set of circumstances, saying the stars aligned for him to get in the ring at then-57 years old. Hogan, meanwhile, has been soaking in the praise for saving a girl from a flipped car earlier this year, but has also found time to appear in some WWE video packages.