WWE Hall Of Famer Jeff Jarrett Says This AEW Star Is The Best Storyteller In Wrestling

Having been in the wrestling business well before his in-ring debut thanks to his family, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett has seen the industry evolve and develop over time. With the changing of times comes the changing of styles, and where people draw inspiration from to get fans to attend the weekly TV shows and tune in if they can't get a ticket, but at the core of all of it is the storytelling, and in Jarrett's mind there is one man who stands above the rest as the best storyteller in wrestling.

On his "My World" podcast, Jarrett jumped at the opportunity to praise the work of one "American Dragon." "I think Bryan Danielson in the, I'll call it the modern era, is the best storyteller in wrestling," Jarrett said. "I truly believe that and I think he has a consistent, uncanny ability to tell different stories and different pacing. I'll just say the story of a match, Bryan is very, very good at." Danielson will be facing Will Ospreay at the AEW Dynasty pay-per-view on April 21, something Jarrett is very excited for, as he believes Ospreay is on a different level when it comes to athletic ability, comparing him to the likes of Kurt Angle and Shawn Michaels in their primes.

Danielson will have his hands full wrestling Ospreay at Dynasty, but he already has a packed schedule before April 21. On March 29, he will travel to CMLL in Mexico for the first time to represent the Blackpool Combat Club at the Homenaje a Dos Leyendas event in Mexico City, before traveling to Canada the very next day to be part of the March 30 "AEW Collision" that takes place in London, Ontario.

