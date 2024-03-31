Former Dolph Ziggler Wasn't Prepared For Reaction He Got To This WWE Moment

Nic Nemeth, who was previously known in WWE as Dolph Ziggler, is branching out of his former promotion for the first time in many years. Though he faded to the background at times, the Ziggler character was a part of WWE's programming from 2008 until last year, accomplishing quite a lot in that time. Appearing on "Busted Open Radio," Nemeth looked back on one of the biggest moments of his WWE career — when he cashed in his Money in the Bank contract against Alberto Del Rio to win the World Heavyweight Championship in 2013.

"Coolest thing ever," Nemeth said. "I had no idea [it was happening] because ... I lose every night, I wasn't talking too much, I got beat up. I tried to cash in like 400 times and was kicked in the face every time. ... I got to a point where I go, 'This may not happen, and if it does happen, maybe they're gonna pull the rug out from underneath me, or maybe I lose it the next day.'"

However, the former WWE star believes the audience empathized with him at the time after seeing him go through so much adversity in the months leading up to the big win. As a result, the night became something special.