TNA Announces Multi-Time Champion Has Re-Signed With The Company

TNA Wrestling has announced the re-signing of former X-Division and Tag Team Champion Ace Austin, as was first reported by Denise Salcedo after an interview with Austin. The 27-year-old has been with TNA since 2019, but has expanded his resume by wrestling with NJPW in the meantime. He has reigned as Tag Team Champion twice alongside Chris Bey, with their second run ending earlier this month. But even before that he'd cemented a championship pedigree with three X-Division title wins.

Austin has further picked up wins in TNA's 2020 and 2023 annual awards; "X-Division Star of the Year," and, "Match of the Year," in 2020 and, "Male Tag Team of the Year" alongside Chris Bey in 2023. Alongside its announcement, TNA included a quote from Austin addressing his re-signing. "I'm very excited to be staying with TNA. I have more goals to fulfill and championships to win."

Austin is touted as being in action for TNA shows on Saturday and Sunday, April 20-21, at the Palms Casino Resort, with the Saturday show being the Rebellion 2024 event. Austin is not yet advertised for a match at the event, with the card currently slated to feature Nic Nemeth challenging Moose for the TNA World Championship, a Last Man Standing match between Alexander Hammerstone and Josh Alexander, and the return of indie darlings Steph De Lander and Matt Cardona as the former challenges Jordynne Grace for the TNA Knockouts Championship. The TNA World Tag Team Championship that Austin and Bey lost will be on the line as new champions The System — Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards — defend the belts against Speedball Mountain — Mike Bailey and Trent Seven.

