Spoiler: Major Independent Act Returning To TNA Wrestling For Rebellion Title Match

TNA has been firing on all cylinders since rebranding back to the three letters that made them famous at the start of the year, and their next big pay-per-view will be Rebellion, which takes place at the Palms Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas on April 20. The company has been making big plays in building up Rebellion to be one of the must-see events of the year, and judging by what happened at the recent "TNA Impact" tapings in Philadelphia, the show has gotten even bigger.

According to PWInsider, independent star Steph De Lander made an appearance at the recent tapings alongside Matt Cardona, where she was confirmed as the next challenger to Jordynne Grace's Knockouts World Championship, with the match later being confirmed for the Rebellion card. De Lander appeared in TNA while it was known as Impact Wrestling for a handful of appearances in 2021, as well as appearing on the company's tour of Australia that same year, given that De Lander is an Australian native. Over the years, she has made appearances in WWE, AEW, ROH, and GCW, the latter of which being her primary home as of late, and has won gold in Australian companies like WSW and MCW.

Rebellion is already shaping up to be one of the biggest nights of the year for TNA, with the card already having a number of high-profile bouts signed. Frankie Kazarian will take on Eric Young in a Full Metal Mayhem match, Mustafa Ali will defend his TNA X-Division Championship against Jake Something, and The System, comprised of Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards, will defend their TNA Tag Team Championship against Mike Bailey and Trent Seven. All of this will take place before the scheduled main event of Moose defending the TNA World Championship against Nic Nemeth.

