Bully Ray Says WWE Should Have Invested More In This Recently-Returned Star

Former Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Naomi shocked the world in January when she returned to WWE at the women's Royal Rumble, after over a year away from the company. On "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray worried that Naomi's return was a bit short-sighted.

"There's only one talent in those four that I think we need to be a tiny bit concerned about and that's Naomi," Bully warned, noting that Naomi's ignoble exit from WWE and the amount of time she spent bolstering Impact's image could harm the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion in management's eyes. "Naomi is somebody that they should be investing in a little bit more. I might've even held back on bringing Naomi back until after WrestleMania." The former Aces and Eights leader doesn't feel Naomi is being used well enough in the build to WrestleMania 40, and it's risking the newly-returned star falling through the cracks.

"Did they bring her back for the Rumble? ... Great big surprise for the Rumble, now what?" Bully asked, bemoaning the former Funkadactyl's prospects as WrestleMania 40 draws closer. Naomi has been teaming with Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch on the Live Event circuit, as Lynch heads toward her match against WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley on the biggest stage. Naomi left WWE in 2022 alongside Mercedes Mone, then known as Sasha Banks. They vacated the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship over frustrations regarding the division's creative direction. Mone has now signed with AEW.

