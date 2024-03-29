AEW Dynamite Viewership & Ratings Report, 3/27/24

This week's "AEW Dynamite" faced stiff competition from NBA basketball, and the TBS show came out of the battle bruised and bloody. Wrestlenomics is reporting that the average overall "Dynamite" audience was 747,000 people, down 7% from last week's 800,000 overall, as well as down 7% over the past four weeks. The 18-49 demographic tuned in to a 0.23 rating, down 15% from last week's 0.27, and overall down 16% over the last four weeks of programming. In terms of year over year, the 2024 average for AEW's overall audience is down 6% over last year's average at this time, while the March 2024 ratings are down 10% compared to the March 2023 ratings.

As usual, the highest-rated segment of the evening was the first one, though "Dynamite" suffered precipitous drop in viewership during the opening contest between Will Ospreay and Katsuyori Shibata. The numbers picked up again toward the end of The Young Buck vs. Private Party and stayed up for the TBS Championship contender's match, presumably due to the announcement that AEW's latest big free agent signing, Mercedes Mone, would be on commentary. After that, however, the ratings dipped again, reaching their nadir during the match between Best Friends and The Undisputed Kingdom before recovering for the latter half of the main event match between Swerve Strickland and Konosuke Takeshita.

Overall, AEW was the #3 ranked program throughout the night, beaten only by the NBA games which aired at the same time on ESPN. There were no "AEW Collision" ratings as there was no "AEW Collision" at all last Saturday, pre-empted by postseason college basketball.

