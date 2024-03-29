AEW Star Teases Unlikely Involvement In Cody Rhodes' Story At WWE WrestleMania 40

WWE star Cody Rhodes has got the world behind him as he attempts to 'finish his story' for the second year in a row. After winning the Royal Rumble, Rhodes will take on Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40, despite initially giving his match up to The Rock. Fans lashed out at WWE for making Rhodes move over for Rock, who has since sided with The Bloodline and vowed to make sure that Rhodes won't be walking out of WrestleMania as champion.

While Rhodes has a few different allies in WWE, such as Jey Uso and Seth Rollins, there are people outside the company that have also been keeping a close eye on things, namely his older brother Dustin Rhodes. Due to the fact Dustin is currently signed to AEW, it's highly unlikely he will be able to make an appearance at WrestleMania 40. However, when a fan on X (formerly Twitter) told Dustin they wished he was in WWE to help out his little brother, he said "I'm here for it more than you know."

IM here for it more than you know. 😉 https://t.co/4JXZC6ionG — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) March 28, 2024

To put it mildly, WWE and AEW have been reluctant when it comes to working together, but it's not out of the realm of possibility. In 2021, former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho was a guest on "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's "The Broken Skull Sessions," with the two men openly talking about Jericho's time in AEW on a show streaming on WWE Network. AEW has also allowed some of their stars to appear on WWE TV in other capacities, with Bryan Danielson, Paul Wight, and Jericho once again appearing via video message on an episode of "WWE Raw" in 2022 to celebrate 20 years of John Cena in WWE.

