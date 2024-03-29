WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair Shares Tribute To Son Reid On Anniversary Of His Death

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is known for living a wild lifestyle outside of wrestling that's always been comparable to his in-ring character, however, "The Nature Boy's" life has also been marred with tragedy. One of the biggest to befall Flair and his family was the sudden passing of his son, Reid, in 2013. Recently, Flair took to social media to commemorate the 11th anniversary of Reid's passing, and penned a brief but heartfelt tribute to his son. "Eleven Years Later & Not A Day Passes In Which I Don't Think About What An Awesome Son You Were. I Miss You Every Day!"

Eleven Years Later & Not A Day Passes In Which I Don't Think About What An Awesome Son You Were. I Miss You Every Day! 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/dcKL3fxTU1 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) March 29, 2024

Flair once spoke about how Reid's passing affected him during an appearance on Booker T's "Hall of Fame" podcast, where he also revealed that his son was a fan of Booker. "The Nature Boy" recalled how he went off the deep end due to his son's death, and claimed he never drank more before or since. Sadly, he also noted that he turned to alcohol to hold back ideas of taking his own life.

Reid's death was due to a drug overdose, and happened while he was living with his father. Flair recalled that Reid's mother initially blamed him for their son's death. Charlotte Flair has also opened up about her brother's passing on many occasions, and according to an interview with "TV Source Magazine," she credits her brother for helping get her where she is today, and believes she is currently living her brother's dream.

