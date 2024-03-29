WWE Hall Of Famer Rob Van Dam Gets Candid About Relationship With William Regal

As the wrestling world gears up for WWE WrestleMania 40, WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam recently looked back on one of his past big-event performances, specifically when he challenged William Regal for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania X-8. Beyond that, RVD also provided a glimpse into his relationship with Regal, which carried forth through both WCW and WWE.

Advertisement

"I always had a lot of respect for him and considered him more of a teacher than a peer," RVD said on the "1 Of A Kind" podcast, "because he had me doing stuff that I normally wouldn't do ... I worked William Regal [in a WCW match] and I just remember hitting a top wristlock, and he was able to teach me and coached me through a match [where] I was looking so good, jumping up and doing head scissors. But he pushed me off, and I try again. Boom, maybe I would kick him or something, and this time, maybe I would take him down. I don't remember exactly what it was, but it was still while we're in the top wristlock and working up here instead of working on the mat. It seemed like we kept going up to that, and I was like, 'Wow, I appreciate this guy's England perspective,' or whatever it is. I always respected him."

Advertisement

Though most of their matches were contested under the banner of WWE, RVD and Regal, as the former previously pointed out, did briefly work together in WCW. Shortly after joining WCW in 1992, RVD noted that he and Regal even became driving partners for a while as the company traveled to various cities for live events. However, in May of 1993, RVD opted to leave the WCW, subsequently committing himself to multiple tours with All Japan Pro Wrestling.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "1 Of A Kind" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.