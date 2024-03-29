Tommy Dreamer Discusses How AEW's Bryan Danielson Got Over With Fans In WWE

"The American Dragon" Bryan Danielson is considered by many to be one of the greatest pro wrestlers ever, and he's currently one of the biggest names in AEW. However, he initially struggled to succeed on the national stage, before returning from his second WWE firing. ECW legend Tommy Dreamer recently looked back on Danielson's career on "Busted Open Radio," and how important the unfortunate end of his Nexus story was for the future WWE Champion.

Advertisement

"He got over because of the fans, not with the Yes-Movement, [but] when he got fired." Dreamer then noted how Danielson returned to the Indies at this point, and gained a massive fan following. Danielson then returned to WWE, where he became a star. According to Dreamer, his firing after the Nexus' debut led to this moment. "That really did change his life, that moment. It's something to think about, you know, in an alternate universe maybe he wouldn't have ascended to those top ranks that he has."

Interestingly, Dreamer compared Danielson's rise to fame to that of Eddie Guerrero. "When he finally debuts in WWE, what happens? He breaks his elbow — brutal, I was there, it was disgusting — and what happens? He then comes back like the whole Latino Heat [thing and] how that got over?" Dreamer also recalled how effortlessly Danielson went from a massive babyface to a hated heel, and praised the star for his "phenomenal job" in WWE.

Advertisement

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.