WWE WrestleMania 40 Tag Team Championship Tournament Report, SmackDown 3/29/2024

In the eleventh hour before WrestleMania 40, four tag teams on "WWE SmackDown" fought for their final opportunity to secure their place in the Six-Pack Challenge Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team championships. Now, fans can expect to see the teams of Austin Theory and Grayson Waller and New Catch Republic vying for tag team gold in Philadelphia.

Theory and Waller took on The Street Profits in the finals match of their mini-bracket. Montez Ford was setting up for his iconic Frog Splash when Karrion Kross and Scarlet appeared on the titantron over the broken bodies of Bobby Lashley and B-Fab. Ford eventually refocused following the distraction, but the elongated time between the set-up and execution of his top-rope move allowed for Theory to find enough life to block Ford's dive with his knees. Theory took immediate advantage to fold Ford for the win.

Legado del Fantasma found themselves entangled in a heated brawl with the Latino World Order, and the fatigue from that fight caught up with them as they locked up with New Catch Republic. Berto and Angel Garza of Legado Del Fantasma made good offensive progress towards Tyler Bate of New Catch Republic, but "The Big Strong Boi" and Pete Dunne secured their WrestleMania spot following a Birminghammer to Garza for the win. Incumbent champions Damian Priest and Finn Balor of The Judgement Day were watching the match from backstage.

The complete roster of participants in the Six-Pack Challenge Ladder Match are now confirmed. In just eight short days, #DIY, Awesome Truth, The New Day, New Catch Republic, Austin Theory and Grayson Waller, and The Judgment Day will do battle for tag team gold. Priest and Balor have held the titles for 164 days, having last defended their titles at Elimination Chamber 2024.