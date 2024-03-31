Video: Watch Two Unexpected WWE Hall Of Famers Do The New Day's Entrance In WWE 2K24

With WrestleMania season comes WWE Hall of Fame season, and while most wrestling fans use this as an opportunity to reminisce on fond memories of the past and appreciate how far the product has come, others use Hall of Fame season to create new scenarios with their favorite Hall of Famers.

X (formerly known as Twitter) user New Scott recently uploaded a video of The New Day's entrance in "WWE2K24," but where fans would expect to see Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, or even Big E, there was The Undertaker and Kane. The Undertaker's model pranced down the brightly colored ramp with a blue trombone, while Kane's model walked alongside him with a plate of pancakes. As of this writing, the video has approximately 206,400 views. Kingston reposted the video, and prompted fans to "speak this into existence".

Kane was the first of the pair to reach Hall of Fame status when he was inducted into the 2021 class. The Undertaker followed suit just a year later, when he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2022. This year's Hall of Famers, as of this writing, are Paul Heyman, Bull Nakano, Barry Windham and Mike Rotunda as The U.S. Express, Muhammad Ali, and Thunderbolt Patterson. Fans can tune into the 2024 Hall of Fame ceremony after the April 5 edition of "WWE SmackDown", on Peacock in the United States and the WWE Network in most international spaces.