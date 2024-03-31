Backstage News On Jade Cargill's Debut Entrance As Seen On WWE SmackDown

Jade Cargill is now on the Road to WrestleMania, after she appeared on "WWE SmackDown" on Friday to back up Naomi and Bianca Belair. The appearance included a brand new entrance, which differed from her truncated entrance in the Women's Royal Rumble and featured the former AEW star appearing in silhouette, surrounded by lights made to look like the cosmos.

According to Fightful Select, Cargill's entrance has been worked on for some time and there could be further changes before Cargill's match at WrestleMania 40. WWE reportedly worked hard on Cargill's entrance, soliciting advice on camera angles, lighting, sound, and other aspects of the entrance. Cargill will team with Belair and Naomi to take on Damage CTRL's Kairi Sane, Asuka and Dakota Kai in Philadelphia, PA's Lincoln Financial Field.

The former AEW TBS Champion signed with WWE in September, and outside of rare appearances on WWE television, didn't wrestle for the company until January, debuting in the Women's Royal Rumble where she put on a dominant display. Cargill remained away from TV following the Rumble but had been teasing an appearance ahead of last Friday's "SmackDown," where she helped back up Naomi and Belair in their war with Damage CTRL. Unless Cargill is booked in any matches between now and this coming weekend, her WrestleMania match will be Cargill's first non-battle royal match since last September when she lost to Kris Statlander in Cargill's final AEW match. What's more, the match will be Cargill's first tag match since February 2023.

