Jade Cargill Makes Official WWE SmackDown Debut: 'The Storm Has Arrived'

A storm has touched down on "WWE SmackDown," and her name is Jade Cargill.

Cargill made her first appearance as an official member of the "SmackDown" women division Friday night. After remarking that it was "about damn time," Cargill announced that she had officially signed a "SmackDown" contract with Nick Aldis, who was present in the ring to introduce her. Cargill acknowledged the greatness of all the women in the locker room, but swiftly reminded the Connecticut crowd that nobody was on her level. She referred to herself once again as "the headline" and "a once in a lifetime superstar". Following Cargill's announcement, the camera shifted to a backstage interview with Dakota Kai, Kairi Sane, and Asuka of Damage CTRL. Kai expressed her exasperation with Cargill's instant popularity, and remarked that Cargill has done nothing but "stand there".

Cargill made headlines last year when she officially signed a multi-year contract with WWE. Despite signing in September 2023, Cargill didn't actually make her WWE in-ring debut until the women's Royal Rumble match in January 2024, and hasn't wrestled since that match. Her in-ring debut has yet to be announced, but could occur in Philadelphia at WrestleMania 40.