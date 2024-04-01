WWE Star Becky Lynch Opens Up About Battle With Eating Disorder

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch has done it all as a women's wrestler in WWE, and she will get the chance to add another accolade to her collection at WrestleMania 40 when she challenges Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women's World Championship. However, her journey to becoming a wrestler wasn't easy as she struggled with one main thing: food. During a recent interview with Lewis Howes on "The School of Greatness" podcast, Lynch recalled her diet being all over the place while training for a bodybuilding competition while still trying to wrestle. While she was happy with how she looked on the outside, she was far from it on the inside.

"I was dying on the inside," Lynch said. "I had no energy, my moods were all over the place, I was learing at cookbooks of what I was going to eat when this diet finished. Ultimately, I ended up not being about to make it past 10 years of this diet. There was two more weeks until the competition, and the guy who was training me suggested a cheat meal. That was it then; I just went completely off the rails."

Lynch explained that it developed into a very unhealthy relationship with food that spanned years, which eventually led to her trying to conform to what she thought society wanted. She got a job as a flight attendant and stopped wrestling, but the eating problems were still there as she wanted to become a fitness model then. "I couldn't maintain it because I was so hungry, I loved eating so much, and so then I became bulimic." Lynch admitted it took a long time to get her mind straight regarding food, but given her success in WWE, it's safe to say everything has worked out well.

