Becky Lynch's Entire Pro Wrestling Journey Explained

Later that same year, Becky finally found herself away from Charlotte and Sasha and their respective shadows, as she was the first female draft pick for "SmackDown" during the draft. Later, she became their first women's champion.

"At that time there was Survivor Series and I was the champ. They made Nikki Bella the captain. Nikki is great but it was like 'Hey guys, I am the champ, you know? I should be the captain. And I think that was on me, because I think there was that doubt and I think that can be sensed. And I think you got to go in there and own stuff, you have to believe and then everybody else will believe and I don't know that I fully believed it so that was on me," she mentioned on "Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia" back in 2018.

The spotlight didn't last long on Becky, though. She lost the championship just a couple of months after winning it, missed WrestleMania entirely, and had what she described during her "WWE: 24" documentary as a "really bad year of not doing anything" in 2017.

Following WrestleMania in 2018, where Becky was merely on the pre-show, she started to generate momentum and crowd reactions again, culminating in a championship match at SummerSlam. Charlotte Flair found her way into the match, seemingly to take the spotlight away from Lynch yet again.

When Lilian Garcia asked Becky why people would cheer her over Charlotte, she responded: "I think the reason that people are particularly right now getting behind me is, Charlotte has been a natural since day one. She is tall, beautiful, strong, athletic and she achieves things; And then you have the underdog, who has scraped and who hasn't necessarily been the most athletic or naturally talented but she has clawed the entire time. I think that is a story people can really look at and be interested in."