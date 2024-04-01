Report: Janel Grant Wrote Ex-WWE Boss Vince McMahon Love Letter, Says She Was Coerced

Janel Grant, a former WWE employee who filed a lawsuit against the company, Vince McMahon, and John Laurinaitis under allegations of sex trafficking, reportedly wrote McMahon a love letter, which was published by the New York Post.

"After almost 3 years together, it's like my life isn't even real to me unless you're there and in it, and I'm sharing it all with you," Grant reportedly wrote in an email dated December 24, 2021. The Post's report includes a response from Grant's attorney, Ann Callis, who claims McMahon had instructed her client to write the letter.

"Frankly, it's pretty disgusting that Vince's weeks-late attempt to defend his horrendous behavior — behavior he claims to this day never happened — is to try to showcase letters that Vince himself coerced her to write," the attorney said (h/t New York Post). "His psychological torture of her continues — as is typical of abusive predators who respond to women speaking out with increased threats. While Janel isn't a stranger to his intimidation tactics, this is a new low even for him."

Vince McMahon's attorney, Jessica Taub Rosenberg, reportedly responded to the allegations of coercion. "This is revisionist history. No one coerced Ms. Grant to write that letter. She wrote it of her own accord. The fact that the letter shows it was the 24th draft speaks volumes... Nowhere in her voluminous complaint, that is replete with fabrications, does she mention being coerced into such behavior. The language of the letter is consistent with other communications she made to Mr. McMahon over the course of their consensual relationship."