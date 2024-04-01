Report: Janel Grant Wrote Ex-WWE Boss Vince McMahon Love Letter, Says She Was Coerced
Janel Grant, a former WWE employee who filed a lawsuit against the company, Vince McMahon, and John Laurinaitis under allegations of sex trafficking, reportedly wrote McMahon a love letter, which was published by the New York Post.
"After almost 3 years together, it's like my life isn't even real to me unless you're there and in it, and I'm sharing it all with you," Grant reportedly wrote in an email dated December 24, 2021. The Post's report includes a response from Grant's attorney, Ann Callis, who claims McMahon had instructed her client to write the letter.
"Frankly, it's pretty disgusting that Vince's weeks-late attempt to defend his horrendous behavior — behavior he claims to this day never happened — is to try to showcase letters that Vince himself coerced her to write," the attorney said (h/t New York Post). "His psychological torture of her continues — as is typical of abusive predators who respond to women speaking out with increased threats. While Janel isn't a stranger to his intimidation tactics, this is a new low even for him."
Vince McMahon's attorney, Jessica Taub Rosenberg, reportedly responded to the allegations of coercion. "This is revisionist history. No one coerced Ms. Grant to write that letter. She wrote it of her own accord. The fact that the letter shows it was the 24th draft speaks volumes... Nowhere in her voluminous complaint, that is replete with fabrications, does she mention being coerced into such behavior. The language of the letter is consistent with other communications she made to Mr. McMahon over the course of their consensual relationship."
A spokesperson for Janel Grant reportedly claims her letter was padded with existing material
The extensive report further notes that an unnamed spokesperson for Janel Grant revealed that she had texted McMahon three days before sending the letter to explain she had finger surgery. The exchange provided supposedly shows Grant directly referencing the letter she claims to have been tasked with by McMahon. "How will I write your letter? I can type and read it...or try to write it in a couple days. I'm so sorry if I mess this up. I want you to have a nice letter."
The spokesperson reportedly said that Grant had written many love letters at McMahon's behest, to the point that she had started padding them with existing material found in popular culture. One such example is Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's interview with GQ, published two months before Grant's letter. The particular phrase, "In love with capital L," is something the GQ article and Grant's love letter share in common.
Another passage reads, "I feel understood, accepted, loved, and appreciated for who I am at my core. You see my heart. You see my soul. There are few people who know the secret of making a heaven here on Earth. You are one of those rare people." Grant's spokesperson reportedly said these lines were ripped verbatim from "The Bishop's Wife" film released in 1947.
Janel Grant's email to McMahon was reportedly taken from her laptop by the law firm Simpson, Thacher & Bartlett LLP as part of an investigation on behalf of WWE's board. It is expected to appear in court filings as the case progresses.