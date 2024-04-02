Triple H Announces Full Cards For Both Nights Of WWE WrestleMania 40

The cards appear to be set for both Saturday and Sunday of WrestleMania weekend, as announced via X by Paul "Triple H" Levesque just ahead of tonight's episode of "WWE Raw."

Earlier in the day, "SmackDown" General Manager made a 6-man tag team match featuring Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits against The Final Testament official, bringing the total number of matches to 13. Triple H's announcement has things shaping up as seven matches on Night 1 and six on Night 2.

Saturday's card will feature:

Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee vs. Santos Escobar and "Dirty Dominik Mysterio

Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, and Naomi vs. Damage CTRL (Asuka, Dakota Kai, and Kairi Sane)

The 6-pack ladder match for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships, featuring: The Awesome Truth (The Miz and R-Truth), The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods), A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory and Grayson Waller), New Catch Republic (Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne), and DIY (Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano) challenging The Judgment Day (Finn Balor and Damian Priest)

Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso

Sami Zayn challenging GUNTHER for the WWE Intercontinental Championship

Becky Lynch challenging Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women's World Championship

Seth Freakin' Rollins and Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns and The Rock

And Sunday looks like this: