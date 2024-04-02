Triple H Announces Full Cards For Both Nights Of WWE WrestleMania 40
The cards appear to be set for both Saturday and Sunday of WrestleMania weekend, as announced via X by Paul "Triple H" Levesque just ahead of tonight's episode of "WWE Raw."
Earlier in the day, "SmackDown" General Manager made a 6-man tag team match featuring Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits against The Final Testament official, bringing the total number of matches to 13. Triple H's announcement has things shaping up as seven matches on Night 1 and six on Night 2.
Saturday's card will feature:
-
Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee vs. Santos Escobar and "Dirty Dominik Mysterio
-
Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, and Naomi vs. Damage CTRL (Asuka, Dakota Kai, and Kairi Sane)
-
The 6-pack ladder match for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships, featuring: The Awesome Truth (The Miz and R-Truth), The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods), A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory and Grayson Waller), New Catch Republic (Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne), and DIY (Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano) challenging The Judgment Day (Finn Balor and Damian Priest)
-
Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso
-
Sami Zayn challenging GUNTHER for the WWE Intercontinental Championship
-
Becky Lynch challenging Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women's World ChampionshipAdvertisement
-
Seth Freakin' Rollins and Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns and The Rock
#WrestleMania Saturday card, LIVE this Saturday at 7e/4p @peacock @WWENetwork: @TheRock & @WWERomanReigns vs. @CodyRhodes & @WWERollins pic.twitter.com/y7cXC04btu
— Triple H (@TripleH) April 1, 2024
And Sunday looks like this:
-
The 6-man tag team Philadelphia Street Fight
-
LA Knight vs. AJ Styles
-
The triple threat match for the United States Championship with Randy Orton and Kevin Owens challenging Logan Paul
-
Bayley challenging IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship
-
Drew McIntyre challenging Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship
-
Rhodes challenging Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship
#WrestleMania Sunday card, LIVE this Sunday 7e/4p @peacock @WWENetwork:
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion @WWERomanReigns vs. @CodyRhodes pic.twitter.com/6fNlIdNOLL
— Triple H (@TripleH) April 2, 2024