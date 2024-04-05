WWE Attitude Era Star Gangrel Recalls Being Hired, Forming The Brood Stable

The Brood was a popular stable from The Attitude Era originally made up of superstars Gangrel, Christian, and Edge, who rose from a ring of fire accompanied by sinister music. The Brood's leader David William Heath, FKA Gangrel, recently spoke about forming the group shortly after joining the WWF in 1998.

Speaking with "Monopoly Events" at the recent For The Love of Wrestling convention, Gangrel revealed that Vince McMahon was not a fan of his vampire character and wanted him to get rid of his permanent fangs, grow his hair back in, and lose some weight. He also expected this to be the end of this gimmick.

"They said, 'You're gonna sit home.' But I was home a week, it was about a week, and then this fella Vince Russo called up and said, 'Hey, can you still do the vampire thing?' And I was like, 'Sure,'" he said.

Gangrel, who drank a chalice of blood before matches and psyched out opponents by covering them in gallons of it, also discussed the origins of the group, and what influenced its creation.

"They didn't know what to do with Edge, they were struggling, trying to find a spot with Edge. So, they had me start a feud with Edge, and that's how that feud started, but I didn't know about The Brood and then all of a sudden Edge was going to get Christian in and they came up with the whole Brood thing from the movie 'The Lost Boys.'"

In his most recent WWE run, Edge, now known as Adam Copeland, brought back The Brood theme song and also utilized the "blood bath" against his opponents.

