Demon Balor, Brood Edge Return For Hell In A Cell Entrances At WWE WrestleMania 39

Finn Balor's The Demon and Edge's Brood returned during night two of WrestleMania 39. Edge came out first for their Hell in the Cell match. The entrance started with Hollywood actor Russell Crowe talking about how to "defeat demons," to promote his new movie, The Pope's Exorcist — which was the sponsor of the "hellish" match.

Edge then appeared with Slayer playing in the background — wearing a shiny silver skull mask and wings. His theme music from Alter Bridge then played and Edge took the mask off. While the other Brood members, AEW star Christian Cage and Gangrel weren't there in person, Edge did have a picture of them on his jacket. Balor, on the other hand, came down in his Demon persona. He added a metal-spiked mohawk to his getup. Balor has not been his Demon persona in nearly two years. Below are the videos of their entrances.

Balor and Edge have been feuding on and off since Balor joined The Judgment Day and kicked Edge out of the group last year on the June 6 edition of "WWE Raw." Two months before tonight's match, at the WWE Elimination Chamber PLE, Edge teamed with his wife, WWE Hall of Beth Phoenix to face Balor and the current "SmackDown" Women's Champion Rhea Ripley. It was Phoenix and Edge who ended up getting the win.

Tonight's brutal match ended not in the Demon's favor either — Edge got the pin after he hit the Demon with a concerto.