Finn Bálor To Bring Back The Demon For The First Time In Nearly Two Years

Last week, Edge implored Finn Bálor to "bring The Demon" to meet him inside Hell in a Cell at WrestleMania 39.

On Monday's "WWE Raw," Bálor seemingly obliged.

In response to Edge's invitation, Bálor said he always knew their yearlong rivalry was going to end with him and Edge "dragging each other through the lonely and wicked structure" i.e. Hell in a Cell. However, Bálor stressed that unlike Edge, he doesn't need added motivation to tap into his most violent side.

"Don't you know there's nothing more dangerous than a caged demon?" Bálor asked Edge. "So, Edge, go to your dark place. Light your candles, do whatever it is you need to unlock it, to summon it.

"...but just remember, I don't summon my demons. My demons are always here. You just have to look closely."

At this point, Bálor's face was interspersed with images of his Demon alter-ego.

Subsequently, WWE's promotional material for the match was changed to include a picture of The Demon, replacing the earlier graphic of Bálor in his Judgment Day attire. As such, it is now confirmed that Bálor will be bringing back The Demon for the first time since his loss to Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules in September 2021. The final sequence of that title bout drew the ire of fans as the top rope snapped just as Bálor prepared to hit "The Tribal Chief" with a Coup de Grace. In subsequent interviews, Bálor confirmed he had no intention of utilizing his alter-ego persona unless the moment warranted it.

Bálor, while wrestling as The Demon, has a nearly spotless record across the main roster and "WWE NXT" over the past decade or so. The Demon's only losses came against Samoa Joe in a steel cage match in 2016, and the aforementioned defeat to Reigns, albeit under controversial circumstances. Will Edge hand The Demon his third loss this weekend?