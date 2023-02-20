Backstage Update On WWE's Plans For Finn Balor's 'Demon' Persona

The WWE Universe hasn't seen "The Demon" Finn Balor since his loss to Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules in 2021, but Fightful Select reports that internally, WWE held conversations about the possibility of bringing back that persona as recently as the Royal Rumble. Originally, Edge and Balor were slated to clash one-on-one in January, but Edge's television commitments didn't allow that to happen.

Instead, the WWE Hall of Famer returned in the men's Rumble match itself, and this past weekend at Elimination Chamber he and his wife, Beth Phoenix, defeated Balor and Rhea Ripley in a mixed tag team match. In addition to Balor potentially bringing back "The Demon," Fightful also noted that the proposed showdown between the two was scheduled to be a Hell in a Cell match. The darker persona has only been used seven times on the main roster, with the last time coming in a loss against Reigns in his bid for the WWE Universal Championship.

So aside from Edge's other commitments, what went wrong with regards to Balor bringing back his famed alter-ego? As it happens, it just didn't feel right. Through speaking to some individuals within the company, Fightful learned that the "Demon just didn't work with the current iteration of The Judgement Day," so they were against it. And while Balor busting this out at the Rumble event would've been a first, others felt as though there needed to be more buzz for that match if it was going to return. That said, it remains to be seen whether or not these two are done battling it out as we approach WrestleMania.