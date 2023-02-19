Edge Reflects On His WWE Elimination Chamber Performance And Praises Beth Phoenix

Edge and Beth Phoenix returned to the ring at the Elimination Chamber premium live event as they got their revenge on The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley for what happened at Extreme Rules last year, and the "Rated-R Superstar" was pleased with the performance that they put on as he reflected on the night via an Instagram post.

"What a night. Performing in Montreal for the first time in 16 years. With my badass, kickass, sweetass (yeah I said it) wife. Who hadn't had a match in 13 months and performed a Shatter Machine with me," he wrote. "A move we never tried before. On a live PLE. But that's Beth. Thank you Montreal. Hearing you sing Metalingus and your love for us is something I'll always take with me."

Edge and Phoenix picked up the win using the Shatter Machine, which is a move that many fans will know as the Big Rig. It is the finishing move of AEW's FTR, which they also used during their run in WWE, which led to plenty of speculation about the tag team and if this means they're WWE bound considering the fact their AEW contracts are due soon. However, Edge is close friends with both men, who helped him get into ring shape during his initial comeback, and he has alluded to them on WWE television before during his feud against Seth Rollins.

Edge has wasted no time in revealing what is next for him either, as that became clear during the Elimination Chamber press conference. Austin Theory issued an open challenge for his United States Championship on "WWE Raw" this week, and when Edge appeared to speak to the media he accepted it, which is something he wrote about in his post as he wrapped things up by saying, "Alright on to Ottawa, Austin Theory and winning the US Title."