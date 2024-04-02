WWE's Rhea Ripley Explains Why She Mentioned Becky Lynch's Daughter, Roux

Tensions are running high when it comes to Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch, as the two women are more than ready to fight each other as soon as possible, to the point where some don't think they will be able to wait until WrestleMania 40. That possibility was only amplified when Ripley mentioned Lynch's daughter Roux in a promo on the March 25 "WWE Raw."

Advertisement

On "MMA Hour," Ariel Helwani asked Ripley if she understood why Lynch is so upset with her daughter being brought up in promos, to which the WWE Women's World Champion had this to say: "I understand," Ripley said. "But at the end of the day, I feel like I just wasn't getting through to her. Like I said I wanted her attention, it's easy to get everyone else's attention, I wanted her attention. So what's the best way to get her attention? I mean there's no better way than bringing up her daughter."

"I'm done being respectful at this point," Ripley said. "I want to see that fighting Becky that I know is there deep down inside. I want her to realize that I could have all these things and I chose not to, but if driven to that point, I will." Ripley explained that Lynch crossed a line when she punched Dominik Mysterio on a recent "WWE Raw," and while she admitted that it was a good punch, Lynch will need to bring that same fire to WrestleMania 40. Lynch and Ripley's match for the WWE Women's World Championship has been confirmed to be taking place on night one of WrestleMania 40, which will be headlined by The Rock and Roman Reigns taking on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

Advertisement

Please credit "MMA Hour" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.