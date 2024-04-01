WWE WrestleMania 40 Card Reportedly Finalized

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the WWE WrestleMania 40 card is reportedly set in stone. As previously confirmed, Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes' Undisputed Universal Championship match will headline Night Two. Meanwhile, Night One will see both Superstars in action as "The American Nightmare" teams up with Seth Rollins to take on Reigns and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Given that Rollins is in action on Night One, his WWE World Heavyweight Championship match with Drew McIntyre is expected to take place on Sunday.

Advertisement

Furthermore, it's long been known that Bayley will challenge IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship, and Becky Lynch will attempt to thwart Rhea Ripley's dominant reign as the Women's World Champion. Meanwhile, Sami Zayn will try to end Gunther's historic Intercontinental Title run, and Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, and Logan Paul will compete for the United States Championship. The event will also feature two grudge bouts, as Jimmy and Jey Uso will face each other in singles action, while AJ Styles and LA Knight will duke it out after months of beefing.

Dominik Mysterio is also set to team up with Santos Escobar to take on Dragon Lee and Rey Mysterio. Elsewhere, Jade Cargill will be in action as she joins forces with Bianca Belair and Naomi to face Damage CTRL.

Advertisement

While it's yet to be made official, Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits will face Karrion Kross and The Authors of Pain. The report claims the bout has been billed internally as a Philadelphia Street Fight.

Finally, there's been speculation that Pretty Deadly will be added to the multi-team ladder match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team ladder match. As of this writing, the confirmed teams are Judgement Day, New Catch Republic, #DIY, The Awesome Truth, The New Day, and A-Town Down Under.