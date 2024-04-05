Former WWE Star Mandy Rose Discusses One Of Her Most Embarrassing Moments

Wrestling couple and former WWE stars Mandy Rose and Tino Sabbatelli recently recounted memories from their time in WWE on their show "Power Alphas Podcast." The former "NXT" Women's Champion talked about her most embarrassing moment which occurred at SummerSlam 2020 in a No Disqualification Loser Leaves WWE match against her former tag partner Sonya Deville.

During the match, Rose struggled with getting a table turned upright at ringside.

"People don't realize those tables are heavy. They're heavy, they're hard, you're in the middle of the moment, you're blown, all these things ... that was the worst match of my life though," she said. "Daria (Sonya Deville) and I, we both say that was the worst match, so many things going on in our life — it was very bad, very bad match."

The former WWE star said that despite having practiced setting up the table before, she, unfortunately, ended up botching the live attempt. "Danilo [Anfibio] the ref, who we're good friends with, was trying to help me so bad that he's like, 'The other way, the other side, the other side.' He's trying to tell me, and then he's telling me it's getting so bad that it's taking so long that he's like, 'Forget it. F— the table. Forget it, Forget it.'"

Rose said the table blunder was worse than slipping during her entrance at WrestleMania 37, a moment that was mocked by Randy Orton during his entrance at the event.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Power Alphas Podcast" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.