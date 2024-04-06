Jake The Snake Roberts Recalls Helping Two WWE Hall Of Famers With Characters

Given that he made his wrestling debut in the 1970s, WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW star Jake "The Snake" Roberts has a wealth of knowledge that people would be foolish to not tap into. So much so that even Vince McMahon had to lean on Roberts for some advice in order to get the then-WWF out of a very dark time.

On his "The Snake Pit" podcast, Roberts was asked by a fan if he had ever been offered the position of an agent or producer, to which Roberts revealed that he had the role of agent at a very important time for two future WWE Hall of Famers. "I was offered a spot as an agent and I did it for a while with Vince," Roberts said. "I was writing television for him, partly responsible for the Steve Austin era, and certainly helped a lot of other people along the way, including Shawn Michaels." When asked what exactly went into his role as an agent, Roberts explained that he helped lay out matches for the guys, as well as help them flesh out their characters in different ways.

Roberts' time as an agent came in early 1997, as WWE wanted him to start winding down his in-ring career. He had been a full-time performer throughout 1996, which famously included his King of the Ring finals match against Austin that led to the "Austin 3:16" promo immediately after. He has since taken up the roles of a coach and special advisor in AEW, while still having an onscreen presence as the manager of Lance Archer.

