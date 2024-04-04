WWE Star Sami Zayn To Perform Live Standup Show At Upcoming Netflix Comedy Festival

WWE star Sami Zayn is a man of many talents. He's one of the most popular wrestlers in recent memory, has countless matches that could be considered all-time classics, and this May, he will be able to strut his stuff at one of the biggest comedy festivals in the world. The annual "Netflix Is a Joke" comedy festival has become one of the marquee events in the stand-up calendar, as comedians and entertainers from far and wide flock to Los Angeles for 12 days of non-stop laughter. Joining comedy giants like Jerry Seinfeld, Bill Burr, Kevin Hart and more will be the former Intercontinental Champion, who announced on his X account that he will be hosting the "Sami Zayn & Friends" show during the festival. The show will take place at the historic Avalon Hollywood nightclub in Los Angeles on May 11, with tickets going on general sale April 5.

Fans who have followed Zayn's career for a long time will know full well what comedic chops he has due to his portrayal of the El Generico character in companies like ROH, DDT, and PWG, where despite being French-Canadian, he played the role of a friendly luchador who decided to head back to Mexico to run an orphanage around the same time Zayn signed with WWE.

Zayn will be hoping that he shows up to his stand-up special on May 11 with the Intercontinental Championship, as he looks to become champion this weekend at WrestleMania 40 when he takes on GUNTHER. Zayn has never beaten "The Ring General" in a one-on-one contest in WWE before, but he will hope to channel the spirit of El Generico this weekend, as the Mexican orphanage owner did pick up a win over the man then known as Big Van WALTER at a wXw event in 2012.

