Sami Zayn Reflects On Life Of Secrecy As El Generico Before Signing With WWE

Elevated to the forefront of WWE more than ever before by his time as the resident "Honorary Uce" in The Bloodline and now, as one half of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions alongside Kevin Owens, it's hard to imagine a time when Sami Zayn enjoyed any sort of anonymity. Of course, longtime fans will recall that his career prior to WWE centered around just that.

Appearing on "Out of Character," Zayn talked about the difference between his current status near the top of the card, which toed the line between his personal and professional lives, compared to his time under a mask as El Generico. "I wonder if there's a chicken and the egg sort of situation here," Zayn pondered regarding the balance of what he shares with the audience versus what he keeps for himself. "The character that I played prior to coming to WWE, that needed to be shrouded in privacy and secrecy."

Zayn's rise to prominence in WWE really began via a Hollywood crossover with Johnny Knoxville and his "Jackass" cohorts, culminating in a wild match at Wrestlemania 38 that drew widespread acclaim. That exposure was a far cry from the Generico era, and while Zayn won't rule out a return engagement with the "Jackass" crew and the high profile that would bring, he recalls that donning the mask was no walk in the park either.