WWE Hall Of Famer X-Pac Discusses Triple H & Sting's Match At WrestleMania 31

One of the biggest elements of WWE WrestleMania 31 was the fact that WCW legend Sting would be wrestling in WWE for the first time, with a match scheduled against Paul "Triple H" Levesque. Over time, it has become more of a disappointing memory for many, as Triple H won by cheating.

The match involved plenty of outside interference, with Sting inexplicably receiving help from his heated rivals, the NWO. Another man who was involved, on behalf of Triple H, was former D-Generation X member Sean "X-Pac" Waltman. Appearing on a recent "Busted Open Radio," Waltman recounted the lead-up to that year's WrestleMania.

"After [the WWE] Hall of Fame, Hunter comes up to Scott [Hall], Kevin [Nash], and I and goes, 'Hey, can you go to the stadium with us? We want to go over some stuff,'" Waltman said. "We had no idea we were doing that, man, until the night before. And it was a nice little payoff, too."

When asked if the match was a way for Vince McMahon to put the "final nail in WCW's coffin," Waltman said he wouldn't blame someone for believing that. Additionally, after prefacing the statement by saying he is a close friend of Levesque, Waltman shared his belief that Levesque likely got some satisfaction out of the win over Sting as well.

The match came to a close with Triple H using his iconic sledgehammer on Sting before pinning the former six-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion. In the months that followed, Sting would wrestle a few more WWE matches before suffering an injury during a match against Seth Rollins. After that, Sting stayed out of the spotlight until his AEW debut in 2020, where continued to wrestle for more than three years until his retirement last month.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.