Owen Hart's Widow Martha Hart Recalls Going 'Toe To Toe' With Vince McMahon

Janel Grant is at the heart of an ongoing sex trafficking lawsuit filed against WWE, Vince McMahon, and John Laurinaitis in January. The former WWE employee alleged that McMahon sexually assaulted and exploited her during her tenure with the company, even trafficking her to his associates. Another to have litigated against the McMahon empire is Martha Hart, widow of Owen Hart, suing them for the wrongful death of her husband and settling out of court for approximately $18 million. She offered some insight on what it's like to litigate against the McMahons during an appearance on "NewsNation".

Advertisement

"Well, you know, I did go toe-to-toe with Vince McMahon, Linda McMahon, and their company. It was a David and Goliath battle, and I'll tell you that it was a tooth and nail fight," she said. "They will stop at nothing to protect themselves for sure. They run a billion-dollar company and in doing that, they're able to — like a lot of big companies — delay cases. They're able to muddy the waters. They're able to detract and take everything away from the case at hand. They can hire the best lawyers, they have that might on their side. A lot of times what happens with wealthy people, their wealth — they feel — has no bounds, and so then they have no boundaries and they feel that they can do anything and get away with anything."

Advertisement

McMahon has denied any wrongdoing in the wake of Grant's lawsuit, claiming their relationship was strictly consensual. A purported love letter from Grant to McMahon was released this week in a new report, though Grant's representation contests their client was coerced to write the letter, and that this is an attempt by McMahon to discredit what has been alleged. In closing, Hart said her advice to Grant as her suit goes on would be to remain steadfast in her conviction and don't back down.