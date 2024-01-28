Vince McMahon Accuser Janel Grant Issues First Statement Since Filing Civil Suit

Thursday saw news break of a sex trafficking lawsuit against Vince McMahon and WWE. The suit's claimant, Janel Grant, alleges McMahon conducted severe acts of sexual abuse, exploitation, and trafficking of her to other employees during her time working with WWE. It's alleged that WWE as a company was complicit in McMahon's actions, allowing McMahon to conduct himself in a predatory way and target Grant, who is mentioned as being in an extremely vulnerable position when first meeting him. Grant's lawyer, Ann Callis, spoke to Angenette Levy for "Crime Fix" about the lawsuit and shared a prepared statement from Ms. Grant herself.

"She hopes any doors to secrecy have been blown off their hinges and that fresh air fills the headquarters," Callis said, conveying Grant's message. "And she hopes those at the company, past and present, who fear speaking out about harm is a thing of the past. She wishes everyone peace."

Callis was asked why her client endured what was alleged so long.

"Well there is a thing called trauma bonding," Callis said. "She literally felt caged and imprisoned by Vince McMahon. And the degrading, the escalation of the degrading things that happened to her, it's important for it to come out, these are facts, these are allegations we hope to prove to be true, and they are true."