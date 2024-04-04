Tony Khan Explains Why He Released ROH Stars The Boys, Brandon Tate Responds

Tony Khan was questioned about AEW's recent roster cuts during today's ROH Supercard of Honor media call. On April 1, it was reported that Stu Grayson, Dasha Fuentes, Anthony Henry, Gravity, Jose The Assistant, Slim J, Parker Boudreaux, Jora Johl, and The Boys had been released by AEW, with the reasoning that it was evaluating its roster. The news was perhaps even more significant given that Khan has long-touted a difference in his companies being that contracts would be honored until expiration.

Khan further reasoned during the media call that he has to make tough calls as he plans to be very aggressive with signing top talent as the company looks to grow. As such, he felt the need to keep an eye on the budget. However, he further divulged that The Boys' release came after they had missed multiple shows. Khan's reasoning behind the tag team's departure prompted a reply from Brandon Tate on social media. He appears to have taken issue with Khan's claims, and teased that he would be addressing it sooner or later. "Oh, it's like that? Stand by..." he wrote.

Oh, its like that? Stand by.. https://t.co/3qN8lQleNZ — THE Boys (Brandon) (@TateTwinBrandon) April 4, 2024

Prior to their release, The Boys were part of an ongoing storyline on ROH TV in the lead-up to Johnny TV versus Dalton Castle at Supercard of Honor. They also previously held the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championships during the first year after Khan's acquisition of the brand. Conversely, a positive came out of today's media call for Anthony Henry, with Khan promising Henry would be making his return to the promotion once he's recovered from his current injury.

