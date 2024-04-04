Eric Bischoff Addresses Recent AEW Releases

AEW recently shocked social media when it announced multiple talent releases, mirroring WWE's highly controversial "budget cuts." In the wake of the move, Eric Bischoff commented on the new direction during "83 Weeks," and how this suggests a shift in Tony Khan's business tactics. Bischoff recalled how Khan once proclaimed he'd never release anybody, and how this move is now hypocritical, but still called it a smart move in hindsight.

"It's probably really smart; it may be the only second or third smart thing that Tony has done now in a while. The sad thing is — I don't mean any offense — but I never heard of any one of them." Following this, Bischoff offered some advice to the released talent, and suggested that Khan actually did them all a favor. "By that, my new favorite saying: 'Comfort is a thief.' It's very easy to get comfortable getting a check every two weeks without any pressure, it's hard not to get comfortable, but it's stealing from you too, because you're not doing anything."

He then noted how big of an accomplishment AEW All In 2023 was, applauding Khan for that and explained that the AEW releases is the first real hard business move he's made as of late. "I take it as a positive. This is apparently a decision that now suggests there is now an emphasis on not spending that kind'a money and just playing in the sandbox."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "83 Weeks" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.