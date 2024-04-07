Becky Lynch Recalls Turning Heel On Charlotte Flair, Buries WWE Feud With Lacey Evans

Becky Lynch sent the crowd into a frenzy by attacking Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam 2018, igniting her path toward stardom. An attitude change and a broken nose from Nia Jax months later transitioned Becky into "The Man," and she solidified her newfound megastar status by winning the 2019 Royal Rumble match, and later the "Raw" and "SmackDown" Women's Championships in the main event of WrestleMania 35.

Lynch, during a recent appearance on "The School of Greatness" podcast, looked back on her heel turn while feuding with Flair.

"I knew, she [Flair] knew, kind of a lot of people knew this wasn't going to be a heel turn. This was going to be a mega babyface turn for me because now I would get this attitude and this shoulder chip and all that kind of stuff, and that worked to a certain point," Lynch said.

The former world champion stated that she was reliant on social media to bolster her new arrogant persona. Although she did not feel good about what she was posting, Lynch was coaxed to continue due to positive feedback from fans.

"The Man" also talked about her feud with Lacey Evans, who was her first challenger following her double title win, facing each other at three pay-per-views. While not blaming Evans, Lynch was unhappy with having an opponent who was so green at the time. "Things just didn't feel that they were right, still trying the social media thing that just felt inauthentic, and I felt that I put out some stuff that I wish I didn't. I just wish I didn't put that out there," said Lynch.

Lynch and Evans faced each other in singles matches at two pay-per-views, and a mixed tag team match at Extreme Rules 2019.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The School of Greatness" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.