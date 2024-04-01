Becky Lynch Looks Back At Her WWE WrestleMania 35 Win And Its Chaotic Aftermath

Throughout her career, Becky Lynch has been a part of some major milestones, including a victory over both Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in the main event of WWE WrestleMania 35. While many might consider that the biggest moment of her career thus far, Lynch revealed during a recent interview with Sports Illustrated that she has more complicated emotions regarding the 2019 victory.

"That's the girlhood-dream-come-true moment," Lynch said. "Everyone asks me, 'How did I feel?' I felt everything, but I also felt nothing. It's this weird juxtaposition. I made it, but had anything changed?"

Despite being surrounded by fireworks and the celebration of the crowd, Lynch felt the same inside as she did before the match. Years later, working on her recent memoir, the WWE star still found it difficult to write about the situation. As an example of the dichotomy she was feeling at the time, Lynch described a chaotic scene at the next "WWE Raw" taping.

"The next night, I'm brought back to earth when I had to do a segment with Lacey Evans on one-hour sleep while Vince was yelling at me in Gorilla," Lynch continued. "On the flip side, there was the confidence and the cockiness I walked around with leading up to that match at WrestleMania 35. ... Ultimately, it wasn't my destination. It was another important stop on my journey."

Since 2019, Lynch has continued her run as one of the most dominant members of the WWE roster while also taking more than a year off to have a child. Last year, Lynch teamed with Lita and Trish Stratus to take on Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL. Later this week, Lynch will return to WrestleMania singles action by challenging Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship.

