AEW Star Matt Hardy Gets Candid About How Brother Jeff Is Doing

The Hardys are one of the most decorated tag teams in wrestling, having won multiple championships in companies like WWE, TNA, and ROH, but the one thing that both Matt and Jeff have admitted has held them back at times is themselves. Both men have struggled with addiction issues in the past, with Jeff in particular spending some time in rehab as recently as 2022 following a DUI arrest that led to him being suspended from AEW.

Jeff hasn't been seen in AEW since February after breaking his nose in a match with Sammy Guevara, but during a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet on "Insight," Matt admitted that his brother is in great condition. "Jeff right now is in one of the best stages of his life that he's ever been in throughout the entirety of his wrestling career," Hardy said. "He's just got everything together in his personal life, which is really good. He's also a maniac now that he's in this position. He gets up every morning at 5am and he does cardio for an hour. This is kind of what he does, and that's his drill, but he's also taking really good care of himself and he's got it together."

Hardy explained that he thinks there could be some legs left in him and Jeff after all these years, especially since he feels like they are both going through a midlife transformation in their personal lives. The future of The Hardys in AEW is not yet confirmed, as Matt has stated that he has yet to sign a new deal with the company, but revealed that he has been offered one and that he is deciding what he thinks is best for himself and his brother.

