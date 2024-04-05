Bully Ray Says A Cody Rhodes Win At WWE WrestleMania 40 Could Lead To Dream Match

Roman Reigns has been the WWE Universal Champion for so long, one almost has to be shaken and reminded that it's possible for someone else to hold that title. After WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia, that someone could be Cody Rhodes, which would offer fresh meat to fantasy bookers looking to brainstorm new storylines and dream matches. During "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray and crew chewed over an interesting scenario that could lead to an epic matchup at next year's WrestleMania, should Rhodes emerge from this weekend as the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Advertisement

"One of Cody's goals, dreams is also to face John Cena," Bully said. "And if Cody were to win the championship, and Cody were to hold the championship for a year, then there's the possibility of Cody/Cena at WrestleMania next year." Bully explained that this would be the perfect opportunity to turn John Cena heel — which had allegedly been discussed in the past, but never executed. "Maybe it's the right time," Bully said. "We never thought Hulk Hogan could ever be a bad guy. 'Say your prayers, take your vitamins, train,' all that happy horses***. But it worked. And Cena's been a babyface for so long, and a tweener for so long also, that could work. So could you imagine going into [WrestleMania] 41, Cena/Cody [and] Rock/Roman?"

Advertisement

As intriguing as Bully's proposition is, obviously there are a ton of variables that would impact its likelihood. For one, Cena would have to be willing and available. Secondly, Rhodes would have to be able to ride that babyface momentum for another full year. As we've seen in the past with other stars, fans can sour on their heroes pretty quickly. Although the stakes would be higher given their heightened stardom, Rhodes has faced John Cena in the past, when Rhodes was a member of Legacy.