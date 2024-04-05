WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T Assesses Impact Of The Rock's Return

The Rock's return to wrestling has caused a lot of buzz around the industry, and the upcoming WrestleMania 40 has been described as one of the most anticipated incarnations of the event, largely due to his inclusion. On his "Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker T assessed Rock's return and impact on wrestling. "It's giving guys the ability to go out there and feel their way through a promo as opposed to just going out there and doing the promo," Booker proclaimed. He then referred to the clip Rock shared on social media where he continued his beatdown on Cody Rhodes despite the show going off the air.

Additionally, Booker praised the segment featuring CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, and Seth Rollins and described how the outcome was unpredictable. "It didn't feel like somebody was just reading their lines." Booker suggested that WWE has seemingly been shifting back to the Attitude Era, but that it'll likely never make a full return. "I don't think it'll ever get back to the Attitude Era, just because there was a lot of great actors like The Rock back in the Attitude Era."

Booker noted that Rock has been setting the standard in the industry again, and giving the younger talent a blueprint to follow to make their segments compelling. He then pointed out that "The Final Boss" has made wrestling cool again, due to bringing adult fans back in. "I feel like when adults are watching it, that's when it's really turned up a notch, because it is a male soap opera."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the "Hall of Fame" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.