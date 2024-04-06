On Finishing His Story, WWE's Roman Reigns Says 'Cody's Reading The Wrong Book'

"The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns will face two massive challenges back-to-back this weekend, as he puts his pride on the line during Night 1 of WrestleMania 40 in a tag team match alongside The Rock, and puts his title on the line during Night 2 against Cody Rhodes. Rhodes has professed that he'll "finish his story" since returning to WWE, and in an interview on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Reigns shot down his ambitions.

Advertisement

"I think Cody's reading the wrong book at this point because we don't care about his story," Reigns said. Following this, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion explained how competitive the wrestling industry is, and likened the locker room to a shark tank due to how everyone tries to one-up the next guy. "It's a funny thing, in the wrestling business, there's no call sheet, like 'he's number one' [or] 'he's number two,' so ... everybody in our roster believes they're number one, it's just a shark tank."

The feud between Rhodes and Reigns has been ongoing since early into "The American Nightmare"s return to WWE, which is something that hasn't been lost on Reigns. "This guy's been chasing me for two years now. I've beaten him, we've crossed this bridge already." Reigns then gave a firm prediction of the outcome of WrestleMania and their 2-year-long feud. "So, this is where we close the book completely on this guy — Cody Rhodes — and we display what the most powerful family in pro wrestling is all about. That's what this weekend, to me, is all about."

Advertisement

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.