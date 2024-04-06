Commentary Team For Both Nights Of WWE WrestleMania 40 Revealed

The voices of WrestleMania have been revealed, and fans will get to hear the same commentary team both nights of the event. It was announced on the "WrestleMania Kickoff" show that aired on Peacock Friday afternoon that Michael Cole, Pat McAfee, and Corey Graves will serve on the desk for the entirety of WrestleMania 40. Notably, "WWE SmackDown" color commentator Wade Barrett will evidently not be involved in the show.

Cole, the veteran of the team, has been on the call for over 20 WrestleMania events, having been with the company for 27 years. Graves is no stranger to calling WrestleMania himself, and has been a commentator for WWE, starting on "WWE NXT," since December 2014. McAfee will be on the desk for his first WrestleMania doing commentary, but he's no stranger to "The Grandest Stage of Them All." McAfee faced The Miz in an impromptu match at WrestleMania 39; the previous year at WrestleMania 38, McAfee took on former WWE chairman Vince McMahon in his first impromptu WrestleMania match, and was hit with a Stunner by "Stone Cold" Steve Austin after being defeated. McAfee has gone on to take intermittent breaks from WWE, due to a deal with ESPN, but has since returned to the commentary desk alongside Cole on "WWE Raw."

"The Showcase of the Immortals" emanates from the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. "WWE NXT" will host its Stand & Deliver premium live event Saturday afternoon before Night 1 of WrestleMania from the Wells Fargo Center.