Why Bully Ray Doesn't Think Cody Rhodes Can Hold The WWE Title Like Roman Reigns

With WrestleMania 40 fast approaching, Cody Rhodes looks to finish his story and capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns. Rhodes has had support from fans across the world young and old, to the point that it altered the main event of WWE's biggest show of the year. Despite the massive swell behind Rhodes and his quest for the title, however, Bully Ray of "Busted Open Radio" doesn't think he'll be able to carry the championship with the swagger of Reigns. He said there's kind of "aura" around the way Reigns carries the belt, as befits a historic talent.

"Paul Heyman has gone on record to say Roman is the greatest star that he's ever worked with, and that's pretty serious, because Paul has worked with everybody," Bully Ray said. "He had Punk, he had Taker ... but then he's saying Roman is the be all and end all. He is the first face on the Mount Rushmore, of the champions he's worked with. Is Cody going to be able to carry that championship with the same mystique? I know Cody is going to be different, but will the championship be held in that high of regard as it is now?"

Bully said that the children in the audience will love Rhodes, but that his chase is "going to mean more than his kill." He questioned what happens after Rhodes wins. The former WWE and TNA star doesn't believe there will be as much support behind the "American Nightmare" moving forward if he wins the championship.

"He wins the championship," Bully said. "Yes, the night after, you might have uber-credible heels lined up for him for a full year. I don't think you're going to have the same emotional investment in Cody retaining as you do him chasing."